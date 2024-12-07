Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $75,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 755,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,423,842.72. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 221,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lyft by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 121,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

