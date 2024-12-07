Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $79,503,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,344 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

