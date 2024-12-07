MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 143,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This represents a 35.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.