MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

VSCO stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

