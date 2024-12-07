MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Viasat worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Viasat by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viasat by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 162,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viasat stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

