MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXST. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in RxSight by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $26,813,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,064.74. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 11,111 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $504,106.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,571 shares in the company, valued at $21,259,066.27. This represents a 2.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,275. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

RxSight Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RXST stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.11. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

