MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.00.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRKS shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. The trade was a 80.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

