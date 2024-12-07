MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cable One alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cable One by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,788,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 24.6% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $421.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.10. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.28 and a 52-week high of $574.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.

View Our Latest Report on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.