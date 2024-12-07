MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Natera alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $171.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $175.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,262.58. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,135,977.44. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,976 shares of company stock worth $21,119,238. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.