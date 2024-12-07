MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $171.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $175.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Natera
In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,262.58. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,135,977.44. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,976 shares of company stock worth $21,119,238. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
