Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirion Technologies traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.00. 1,279,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,382,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIR. B. Riley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,845.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,857.99. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,101 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 83.9% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after buying an additional 1,441,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after buying an additional 1,031,966 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.