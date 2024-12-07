Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) vs. PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Financial Analysis

Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Multi Ways and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi Ways 0 0 0 0 0.00 PlayAGS 0 3 1 0 2.25

PlayAGS has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Multi Ways.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Multi Ways $36.02 million 0.24 $1.79 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $356.54 million 1.32 $430,000.00 $0.17 67.41

This table compares Multi Ways and PlayAGS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Multi Ways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Profitability

This table compares Multi Ways and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi Ways N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS 1.89% 10.37% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Multi Ways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Multi Ways has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Multi Ways on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Multi Ways

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore. Multi Ways Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MWE Investments Limited.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

