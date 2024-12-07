National Bank Financial Forecasts Emera FY2024 Earnings

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

Emera stock opened at C$55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.87. Emera has a 1 year low of C$44.13 and a 1 year high of C$56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

