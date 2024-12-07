National Bank Financial Predicts CP FY2024 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CP opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.