National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:CNR FY2024 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

TSE CNR opened at C$151.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$147.35 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$155.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Tracy Robinson bought 3,300 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$147.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$488,380.20. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$154.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,697.30. Insiders acquired 7,859 shares of company stock worth $1,202,515 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

