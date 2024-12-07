National Bank Financial Weighs in on BNS Q1 Earnings

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.7535 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.