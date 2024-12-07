nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $36.03. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 1,139,686 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCNO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,513,467 shares in the company, valued at $458,243,161.54. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.70, a PEG ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

