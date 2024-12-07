Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $920.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $921.70 and last traded at $920.69. Approximately 667,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,633,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $911.06.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,416,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $788.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $399.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
