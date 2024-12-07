Nigel S. Terrington Buys 26,962 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 26,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £212,999.80 ($271,544.88).
Shares of PAG opened at GBX 803.50 ($10.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 752.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 518.40 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 868 ($11.07). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 27.20 ($0.35) dividend. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,060.61%.
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.
