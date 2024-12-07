Nigel S. Terrington Buys 26,962 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 26,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £212,999.80 ($271,544.88).

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 803.50 ($10.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 752.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 518.40 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 868 ($11.07). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 27.20 ($0.35) dividend. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,060.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

See Also

