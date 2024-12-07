nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 133,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 246,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Specifically, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,008.68. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,637.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 500.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 969.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

