O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 66 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 195,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,064,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,502,681,000 after buying an additional 789,093 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,072,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 926,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $227.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

