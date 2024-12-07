On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $56.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $259,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 69.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 99.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. ON has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.30.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

