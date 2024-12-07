On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 234 ($2.98), with a volume of 4158338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OTB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 187 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a market cap of £391.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,605.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.26.

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton bought 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £25,107.17 ($32,008.12). 10.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

