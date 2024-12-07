Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Otter Tail by 191.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 240.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $73.43 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

