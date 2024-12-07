PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 174.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,399 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.08% of PACS Group worth $65,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PACS Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACS Group by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACS Group by 78.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 143,389 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

PACS Group Price Performance

NYSE:PACS opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

