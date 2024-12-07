Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Patria Investments worth $66,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Patria Investments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

PAX stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $717.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patria Investments

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.