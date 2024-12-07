Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Patria Investments worth $66,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Patria Investments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
PAX stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $717.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.
Patria Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
