Paul Stockton Purchases 9 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,674 ($21.34) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($192.07).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,680 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.76).

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,758 ($22.41) per share, with a total value of £158.22 ($201.71).

Rathbones Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,684 ($21.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,760.88, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,724.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,761.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462 ($18.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($25.56).

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

