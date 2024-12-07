Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $193.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

PAYC opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.45. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,572,896. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $9,414,035 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 147.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

