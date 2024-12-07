Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $635.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.08.

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $552.96 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

