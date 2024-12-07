Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $87.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Shares of PII stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Polaris has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.51.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Polaris’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
