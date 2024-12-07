Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $87.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polaris Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Polaris has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Polaris’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

