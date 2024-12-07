Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Popular were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This represents a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

