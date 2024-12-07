PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $49.86, but opened at $48.53. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 70,426 shares.

Specifically, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. This trade represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $921,506.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. This represents a 25.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 118,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 643,960 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

