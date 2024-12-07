Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $8,946.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9,337.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,690.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,330.74 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

