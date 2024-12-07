Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 169,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

