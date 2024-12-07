Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

