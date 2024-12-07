Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,900 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,312,000 after buying an additional 485,291 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,466,000 after acquiring an additional 326,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in APA by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in APA by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.82.

APA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.