Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 300 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after acquiring an additional 528,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $129.03 and a 52-week high of $237.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $186.48.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

