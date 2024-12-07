Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS opened at $345.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.39 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

