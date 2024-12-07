Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 206,100 Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

