Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 150,409 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 88.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,644.70. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $913,800. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $767.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.