Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.
Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Entertainment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.