Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

