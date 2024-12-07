Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 202,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

