Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.20 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,298,000 after buying an additional 288,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

