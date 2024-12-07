Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.21 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.2 %

Veralto stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

