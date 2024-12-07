Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

