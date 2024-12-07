Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,086,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $167.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.36.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

