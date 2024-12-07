Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 3,452.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 919,845 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1,013.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $869,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.46. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

