Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 276.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $164.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

