Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.20 Million in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Metallus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Metallus in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Trading Up 0.1 %

MTUS stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $699.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Metallus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

