Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 65,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in B&G Foods by 140.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 75,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 245,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 87.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $545.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.54. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Andrew D. Vogel bought 7,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,727.04. This represents a 25.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,618.75. This trade represents a 5.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

