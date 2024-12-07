Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Insteel Industries worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 100.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

